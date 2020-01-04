Trading Post – January 4

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick

Rough cut lumber

Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Large round hay bales – ph #: 283-5925

————-

Bathroom vanity w/sink – $300 – ph #: 238-6897

————-

Remote controlled airplanes & helicopter/kits/gas engines – $250/all – ph #: 450-2207

————-

Two six-gallon crocks – ph #: 334-0282

————-

Set of mounted used tires – $50 each

Two acoustic guitars w/cases – $110/each – $200/both – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Wooden closet – $50

Hand blender – $10 – ph #: 481-8140

————-

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Two Massey Ferguson utility tractors – ph #: 573-979-3954

————-

Two Alaskan Malamute registered pups – female – $200/each

Large pecans – $1/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Looking for someone to repair washing machine – ph #: 334-3595

————-

Commercial-grade snowblower – $135 – ph #: 334-1757

————-

Double bowl sink – $75

Roofing nails – $3/box

Marble tile – $2/box

Antique oak table – ph #: 204-3914

————-

Ladies boots – size 8 ½ – $100 – ph #: 573-576-7577

