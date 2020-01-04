Trading Post – January 4
Kitchen cabinets
Used brick
Rough cut lumber
Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
Large round hay bales – ph #: 283-5925
————-
Bathroom vanity w/sink – $300 – ph #: 238-6897
————-
Remote controlled airplanes & helicopter/kits/gas engines – $250/all – ph #: 450-2207
————-
Two six-gallon crocks – ph #: 334-0282
————-
Set of mounted used tires – $50 each
Two acoustic guitars w/cases – $110/each – $200/both – ph #: 573-282-2268
————-
Wooden closet – $50
Hand blender – $10 – ph #: 481-8140
————-
Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200
Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Two Massey Ferguson utility tractors – ph #: 573-979-3954
————-
Two Alaskan Malamute registered pups – female – $200/each
Large pecans – $1/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
Looking for someone to repair washing machine – ph #: 334-3595
————-
Commercial-grade snowblower – $135 – ph #: 334-1757
————-
Double bowl sink – $75
Roofing nails – $3/box
Marble tile – $2/box
Antique oak table – ph #: 204-3914
————-
Ladies boots – size 8 ½ – $100 – ph #: 573-576-7577