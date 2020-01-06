Follow-up to Shooting Suspect Arrest

On January 2, officers responded to the 200 block of W. South St. in regard to shots being fired from a weapon. Upon arrival, they observed a male and female subject standing in front of a residence. The male subject later identified as 65-yeear-old Michael McAtee, of Perryville, told officers he had a handgun on him and admitted to officers he had fired two rounds at his son-in-law who he had been arguing with in the drive-way of the residence. The victim was not welcome at the home and when he was told to leave, the victim told McAtee he was waiting for his wife to return whether McAtee liked it or not. McAtee stated the victim went on to say, “so shoot me if you want to.” McAtee then fired two rounds at the victim; one striking the victim in the upper torso. The victim then ran to the police department four blocks away and requested medical assistance. McAtee is being charged with 1st degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. The victim was treated at a Cape Girardeau hospital for serious injuries.

