Missouri Lawmaker Proposing Lost and Stolen Firearm Legislation

Legislation requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours has been filed by a newly-elected Missouri lawmaker. St. Louis Democratic State Representative-Elect Rasheen Aldridge says there’s a huge crime problem across Missouri.

Under the bill, failure to report the loss or theft of a firearm within the 72-hour window would be an infraction for the first two violations, with fines up to one-thousand dollars. A third offense would be a misdemeanor with a possible six-month jail sentence. In 2019, there were 194 murders in St. Louis and 148 in Kansas City.