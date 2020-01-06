Monday, January 6th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a Florida police report, a 20-year-old man awoke last Tuesday to discover a male intruder at the foot of his bed sucking on his toes. Investigators say the victim was sleeping in his bedroom when the suspect somehow entered the locked Bradenton residence on December 24th.

When the victim awoke around 3:30 a,m., his toes were in the creepy stranger’s mouth. “The victim asked the suspect what he was doing,” police reported. Assuming that he was about to be robbed, the victim declared that he did not have any money. In response, “The suspect told him he was there to suck toes.”

The victim, who was alone in the residence, then began throwing punches at the intruder, forcing him out of the house and into the yard. As he was being driven from the home, the suspect “told the victim that he had a gun and then attempted to fondle the victim.” The victim said that he hurt his hands beating up the intruder. Cops have not arrested anyone in connection with the home invasion, which they have classified as a felony “burglary with assault and battery” and a felony criminal mischief.