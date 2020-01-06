Police investigate death of prominent Missouri lawyer

The death of a prominent Missouri lawyer is being investigated, but few details about his death were released. The Madison County Sheriff’s office says 47-year-old Randy Gori was found dead in his home in Edwardsville around 9 p.m. Saturday night after a 911 call was received. Authorities didn’t say how Gori died. A black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV belonging to Gori had been taken from the residence. Officials said Sunday afternoon that the SUV had been located and they detained a person of interest in relation to the case.

