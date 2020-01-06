Possible suspect in death of Poplar Bluff woman

There has been a possible suspect identified in the killing of a Poplar Bluff woman. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports the body of who is believed to be 33-year-old Brittney Grammer, was found in between Broseley and Poplar Bluff on December 26th incinerated in a way that authorities believe to be an attempt to stop the body’s identification. DNA testing is currently processing in an attempt to confirm if the remains belong to Grammer. Authorities are working towards a case on anyone who assisted in the crime. An unnamed person, who authorities believe killed Grammer, is currently in custody on other charges.

Like this: Like Loading...