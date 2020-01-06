Stabbing at apartment complex in 900 block of Hackberry
The Southeast Missourian reports that an adult male victim was taken to the hospital yesterday evening with a non-life threatening wound to his left arm after a stabbing at an apartment complex on Hackberry Street. Officers responded after a caller saw the man bleeding profusely from the arm and reported a shooting. The wound was actually the result of a stabbing with a knife, and the victim was transported to Southeast Hospital by friends in a personal vehicle. A female suspect was located by officers at another apartment on Hackberry Street and placed under arrest. She is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau police station with charges pending.