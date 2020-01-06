Stabbing at apartment complex in 900 block of Hackberry

The Southeast Missourian reports that an adult male victim was taken to the hospital yesterday evening with a non-life threatening wound to his left arm after a stabbing at an apartment complex on Hackberry Street. Officers responded after a caller saw the man bleeding profusely from the arm and reported a shooting. The wound was actually the result of a stabbing with a knife, and the victim was transported to Southeast Hospital by friends in a personal vehicle. A female suspect was located by officers at another apartment on Hackberry Street and placed under arrest. She is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau police station with charges pending.

Like this: Like Loading...