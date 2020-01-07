AG Expo 2020 to be held Jan. 31st and Feb. 1st

This year’s Ag Expo will be held on January 31st and February 1st at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. There will be over 100 agriculture related booths and exhibits at the expo along with many activities for the whole family. Other events will include the beauty pageant, FFA tractor driving contest, petting farm, old time auction, and cow milking contest. Admission will be $1 for adults and free for all college students and youth. If you would like more information about the Ag Expo, call 573-686-8064.

