Ameren, state reach preliminary deal to transfer ownership of Rock Island Railroad corridor

Ameren has initially agreed to transfer ownership of the Rock Island Railroad corridor in Missouri to the state. A trail is in the works for the 144-mile stretch between Windsor and Beaufort. Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst says many landowners have little to no input on how that land will be used, which raises concerns, including about bio-security.

Director of trail development for Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Eric Oberg says corridors of this type are few and far between and he hopes it will become a world-class trail across southern, central and eastern Missouri.