Bipartisan Support for Missouri HIV Modernization Legislation

A coalition of groups ranging from the Missouri HIV Justice Coaltition to Empower Missouri is supporting legislation that would modernize the state’s HIV laws. Supporters of the bill say Missouri currently treats HIV as a crime. Spectrum Healthcare Executive Director Cale Mitchell says the state’s current laws are medically inaccurate.

Missouri’s current law has felony-level penalties if an HIV-positive person cannot prove that they disclosed their HIV status before engaging in sexual activity. The 2020 legislative session begins tomorrow.