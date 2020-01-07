Cape Girardeau woman charged in Sunday night stabbing

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Cape Girardeau woman has been charged in a stabbing that occurred Sunday night. 20-year-old Datoria Allen was charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in the stabbing of a man at an apartment complex on Hackberry Street. The victim was hospitalized Sunday night with a non-life threatening stab wound from a knife. Allen was located by officers at another apartment nearby. Allen is being held on a $30,000 bond.

