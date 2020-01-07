Fatal Ripley County accident

Yesterday afternoon there was a fatal car accident in Ripley County. 53-year-old Thomas Bernhard and 30-year-old Kristin Bernhard, both of Chenoa, IL, were travelling on MO 142, 5 miles west of Doniphan, when the crash occurred. Thomas Bernhard crossed the center of the roadway, hitting another vehicle driven by 63-year-old Patricia Hart, of Doniphan. Kristin Bernhard was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries. Thomas Bernhard was taken by Air Evac to Saint Francis Medical Center for serious injuries. Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...