Police searching for suspect in donation jar theft in Poplar Bluff

Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a charity donation jar from a business in Poplar Bluff. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the male suspect stole a donation jar for Hearts for Rescue that was in a local business. Hearts for Rescue is a nonprofit dog rescue group in Poplar Bluff. The police department asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Officer Chris Ridens at 573-785-5776 or email him at cridens@pbpolice.org.

