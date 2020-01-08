Governor appoints SEMO alumna circuit judge

The Southeast Missourian reports that Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Sonya Day Brandt of Linn to associate circuit judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit. Brandt graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in education and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1999. She has practiced law for more than 14 years and currently practices at Brandt Law Office LLC in Linn. The 20th Judicial Circuit serves Franklin, Osage and Gasconade counties.

