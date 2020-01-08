Hawley proposes putting time limit on sending impeachment articles to Senate

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is proposing new Senate rules that would give the House 25 days to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Hawley says if the rules are adopted, failure to send the articles within 25 days of passage would allow the Senate to move to dismiss the articles.

Nancy Pelosi has not sent the articles to the Senate or named the members of Congress who act as prosecutors during a Senate trial. She said she first wants assurances of a fair Senate trial before she sends the articles.