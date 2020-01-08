Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to Florida police, incensed that she would have to pay extra for dipping sauce, a McDonald’s customer threatened to “rob” the restaurant and warned that she would get the condiments “by whatever means necessary.”

As detailed in an arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Maguire McLaughlin arrived at a McDonald’s in Vero Beach around 3:45 AM on January 1st. McLaughlin ordered a “large amount of food,” which she paid for at the drive-thru window.

At that point, McLaughlin, who lives about five miles from the restaurant, asked for one dipping sauce in each flavor McDonald’s offers. An employee responded by saying that each packet would cost McLaughlin 25 cents, “at which point a verbal altercation ensued.”

McLaughlin allegedly “began yelling profanities at several employees stating she would ‘rob’ the establishment if she didn’t get her dipping sauce.” When questioning McLaughlin, police detected alcohol on her breath and noted that the teenager’s “eyes were glossy and speech was slurred.” She was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.