Attorney General Schmitt Secures Guilty Verdict in South St. Louis City Murder

In a case prosecuted by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and assistant attorneys general Christine Krug and Gregory Goodwin, Antonio Muldrew was found guilty of murder in the first degree, three counts of armed criminal action, first degree armed robbery, and first degree assault. Muldrew was found guilty of murdering South City convenience store clerk Abdulrauf Kadir in July of 2014. Muldrew shot Kadir three times in the chest and abdomen before going behind the counter to make change and sales for patrons. Muldrew grabbed cash and lottery tickets from the register and counter and fatally shot Kadir in the head twice. He then went to an apartment on Louisiana Ave. to clean up and hide evidence before returning to the scene of the crime where he was apprehended by St. Louis Metropolitan Police. His sentencing is set for February 21st.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers the state’s opening statement on Monday, January 6. Photo by J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt watches exhibits during examination of a witness on Tuesday, January 7. Photo by Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt points to an exhibit while questioning medical examiner Michael Graham on Wednesday, January 8. Photo by Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin shows photos to the jury on Monday, January 6. Photo by J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch