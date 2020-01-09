Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to meth charges. 42-year-old Lavan Johnson admitted that he was part of a conspiracy to distribute meth. On January 25, 2019, he sold a pound of meth to an undercover federal agent in Cape Girardeau. Johnson also admitted sending pound quantity shipments of meth and cocaine to associates to sell, and setting the prices for drugs sold by his associates. He pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and distribution of 50 grams or more of meth. Johnson’s sentencing has been set for April 7 in Cape Girardeau, and he is facing a sentence of ten years to life.

