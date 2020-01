An Ellsinore man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2018 murder case. Officials with the Van Buren Police Department report that 46-year-old Jason Roberts received the sentencing after he was convicted of first degree murder and armed criminal action by a Carter County jury. He was convicted of the murder of 3-year-old Rudy Hernandez, who Roberts shot in the head with a firearm.

