Hepatitis A Outbreak Reported in Illinois

Southern Seven Health Department has reported that the Illinois Department of Public Health has identified 177 person-to-person outbreak related cases, with one death, of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the state since September 2018. Nationwide, there have been over 29,000 cases and over 300 deaths across 30 states. Of the two cases found in the lower seven counties of Illinois, both were reported in Union County. The statewide community outbreak is spread through person-to-person contact and is not associated with international travel or foodborne related. Several of these cases are among individuals at high risk for infection, including men who have sex with men (MSM), people experiencing homelessness, who use drugs and/or those who are currently or were recently incarcerated. The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through a series of two vaccinations to individuals 1 year and older. A vaccine can be ordered and administered through Southern Seven Health Department. For more information, call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit dph.illinois.gov.

