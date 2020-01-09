Penzel awarded Center Junction contract

A contract for the replacement of two I-55 bridges over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the redesign of the highway interchange below those bridges has been awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, clearing the way for work on the project to begin this spring. The commission accepted the bid of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. of Jackson in the amount of $17,476,608 for work at the interchange. The Penzel bid was the lowest from among five submitted for the commission’s consideration. The project will require closure of the interstate’s northbound entrance ramp and southbound exit ramp at Exit 99 for much of 2020. However, at least one lane of U.S. 61 below I-55 will remain open in both directions for the duration of the construction period. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...