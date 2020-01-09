Thursday, January 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Authorities say that two men in Mississippi wanted to claim a $100,000 lottery prize so bad, they glued the winning numbers onto a losing ticket. 47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks, both of Columbus, tried to claim the scratch-off winnings at the lottery headquarters in Flowood on Monday.

The ticket was immediately determined to have been altered using glue to paste on the winnings numbers to match the prize. The lottery agency called the Flowood Police Department about two adult males allegedly trying to claim the ticket.

Latham and Sparks were arrested at the lottery headquarters and have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering a counterfeit instrument over $1,000. Latham was also charged with false identification information. Both are being held in the Rankin County jail and are expected to appear in court.