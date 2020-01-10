Firetruck totaled en route to structure fire, no one seriously injured in crash

There was a fire at a home in Benton last night. Details about the fire haven’t been released yet, but a Scott County Rural Fire Protection firetruck crashed on Route H in Benton while responding to the call on Kona Drive. The accident occurred when the firetruck ran off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and ran off the left side of the roadway before striking a guardrail and colliding with a passenger vehicle, then overturning and falling into a creek. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and no one was seriously injured. The Southeast Missourian reported that the shoulder of the roadway had recently been redone and the loose earth combined with the wet pavement contributed to the heavy truck being thrown off balance and overturning.

