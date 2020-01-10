Make it a day on, not a day off

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. City Wide Celebration Committee is hosting several events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. If you attend these events, you are asked to donate non-perishable items, canned goods, toiletries, school supplies, hats, and gloves. All items will be distributed to various agencies in the community. You can also drop these items off at the Shawnee Park Center on Monday, January 20th from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if you don’t attend any of the following events:

18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Extravaganza

– 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School, 205 Caruthers St. in Cape Girardeau

30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Program

– Keynote speaker: evangelist Flora Wiggins

– 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Lighthouse Cape, 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau

5th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast

– Keynote speaker: Lamonte Calvin

– 8 a.m. Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

Prayer Service for Our Nation

– 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit

– Keynote speaker: Charles Norris

– Noon Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

– Attendees must RSVP on or before Jan. 19 by contacting Debra Mitchell-Braxton, (573) 275-6814, or Sean Braxton, (573) 837-8029 or email seanwb92988@icloud.com

24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Gala

– 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at West Park Mall, J.C. Penney Court, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau