St. Louis resident sentenced to prison for role in stolen identity fraud scheme

A St. Louis resident was sentenced to 48 months in prison today for his role in a tax fraud scheme. Babatunde Olusegun Taiwo, along with others conspirators, engaged in a scheme to file false tax returns in the names of individuals whose personal identifying information they obtained without authorization. In particular, Taiwo and the others accessed from a data breach at a payroll company the information of hundreds of individuals, including school district employees in Alabama and Mississippi. In total, Taiwo and his co-conspirators filed more than 2,000 fraudulent tax returns that claimed more than $12 million in refunds, of which the IRS paid out $889,712. Taiwo was also ordered to serve a term of three years of supervised release and to pay restitution to the United States in the amount of $889,712.

