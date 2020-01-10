There’s Bipartisan Support in Missouri House for Key Health-Related Legislation

Two veteran members of the Missouri House who are from opposite parties are leading the effort to make Missouri the 50th state in the nation with a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP). Scott City GOP State Representative Holly Rehder describes Olivette State Representative Tracy McCreery as a leading Democratic voice on health-related issues.

Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP, which is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse says nearly three people a day died of opioid overdoses in St. Louis in 2018.