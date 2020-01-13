Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to floodwaters on the Mississippi River

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to rising floodwaters on the Mississippi River. The river exceeded 44 ft. on the Cairo Gauge, putting water above where the ferry can operate. Yesterday morning the Cairo Gauge was at 45.4 ft. with a forecast to go to 49.5 on January 17th. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is likely to remain closed until around January 23rd. The closure could be longer if additional rainfall keeps river levels above 44 ft. beyond that date. The ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume. For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com. You can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/

