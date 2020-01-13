KY Highway Water over Road Report

There are several water of the road closures in Kentucky. Floodwaters have dropped off the roadway at some locations. However, mud and debris are covering the pavement on some of the roads. Some will remain closed until KYTC highway crews can get them cleared. Additionally, as water drops from this round of flash flooding, some rivers and streams will continue to rise creating the opportunity for closures at other locations. Caution is required. Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.

Carlisle County

KY 1820 is CLOSED- signs posted

KY 1628 is CLOSED- signs posted

U.S. 62 is OPEN at West Fork Creek Bottoms between Bardwell and KY 121

Fulton County

KY 94 is CLOSED in the Dip Area between the City of Hickman and the KY-TN State Line likely to remain closed through Sunday- signs posted

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted in Willingham Bottom near the 23mm

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters on the Mississippi River until about January 23

Graves County

KY 1283 is OPEN Immediately south of the KY 58 intersection with Water Over Road signs posted

KY 58 is CLOSED due to water over the road near the Graves-Hickman County Line- signs posted

Hickman County

KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1-2mm- signs posted

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm- signs posted

KY 780 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm

Marshall County

KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED at the 7.3mm at the I-69 Tunnel Underpass- signs posted

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED at the 1.3mm at the Clarks River Bridge- signs posted

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed between the 2 and 3mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection- signs posted

KY 339/Old Clinton Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the McCracken-Graves County Line near Melber

KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road is CLOSED in several places between U.S. 60, KY 305 and KY 358 in the West Paducah area- signs posted

U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive has Water Over Road signs posted between the Southside Walmart and Bridge Street

KY 284/Bridge Street has Water Over Road signs posted near the KY 2187/Husbands Road intersection