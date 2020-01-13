Monday, January 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that a workplace dispute over “recent world issues in Iraq/Iran” ended with the arrest of a Florida maintenance man who allegedly punched a coworker in the face after becoming “irate over issues he has with President Trump.”

According to an arrest affidavit, 55-year-old Armando Colon attacked Benjamin Martin “over an argument.” The men work together at On Top of the World, a 55-and-older condominium development in Clearwater.

Martin and two witnesses told cops that Colon was “the only aggressor” during an argument Wednesday morning about Trump and international affairs. When Martin sought to “leave the area due to defendant’s attitude,” Colon allegedly attacked his fellow worker, striking him in the face with a punch that resulted in a small laceration.

A cop reported that “The defendant became irate over issues he has with President Trump.” Colon was arrested for battery. He was freed from the county jail after posting $500 on the misdemeanor count.