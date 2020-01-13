Multiple highways flooded in Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri received heavy rains and thunder-storms throughout the weekend, which resulted in some highways being flooded this morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports Highway 142, from Highway 67 South to Highway HH in Neelyville, and a section of roadway on Highway 53, from Highway 51 to Highway HH, in Butler County are closed due to the flooding. Flooding has also resulted in the closure of parts of Highway W in Ripley County. You are reminded to never attempt to drive over flooded roadways. Additionally, Twin Rivers R-10 School, and Neelyville R-4 are closed due to the flooding.

