Southern Seven Health Department Releases Updated Colon Cancer Findings

In early September, 2019, Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) began offering Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kits to screen for possible colon cancer. As of December 17, 49 of the 59 test kits have been returned to the department and tested. Fourteen of the tests were found abnormal or positive for blood in the sample. This translates into a 29% positivity rate for samples returned. The national average positivity rate is 7-12%. There are three “hot spots” in Appalachia and the rural South where death rates from colorectal cancer are considered unnecessarily high. The highest of these are in the lower Mississippi Delta, which includes the seven counties served by S7HD. To learn more about the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit southern7.org.

