Structure Fire in Sikeston 1/11

Saturday night, Sikeston DPS responded to Illinois Ave. for a structure fire. Upon arrival a 24-year-old male was noticed just inside the door of the residence and stated he had attempted to rescue his 73-year-old grandmother from inside the home, but was overcome by smoke inhalation. It was discovered flames were coming from the first room of the residence where the woman was located. EMS and Fire personnel were able to quickly attend to the male and rescue the female. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious burns and smoke inhalation. A small dog was located in a rear bedroom of the residence with no injuries. This incident is still under investigation.

