Tallapoosa man sentenced to 10 years for Butler murder

A Tallapoosa man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2006 killing of Teresa Butler. 42-year-old Melvin Ray Hufford Jr. was sentenced Friday to seven years for manslaughter and three years for tampering with physical evidence, which will run concurrently. Hufford was charged in the killing of Butler after over 13 years of the case being unsolved. Hufford has been incarcerated in the Pemiscot County Jail on an unrelated charge for the last three years. Hufford admitted to getting high on meth with Butler and another man. Butler passed out and had no pulse. Hufford also confessed to wrapping Butler’s body in a tarp and taking her to a ditch bank and laying her out. He later took her to his dad’s abandoned house where he hid her body under a kitchen sink cabinet for a few years while he was in prison. After he got out of prison, Hufford said he took her body to a burn pile and burnt her remains.

Melvin Ray Hufford Jr.