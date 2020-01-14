Flood warning issued for area by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning yesterday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; Thebes, Illinois; and New Madrid. In Cape Girardeau, the river was at 36.5 feet yesterday evening, surpassing the flood stage of 32 feet. The NWS forecast the river to continue rising to a crest near 38.5 feet by tomorrow evening. The river is predicted to fall below flood stage in the early hours of Jan. 20. The flood warning for the river at Cape Girardeau is in effect until then, and the NWS expects minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Both the Broadway and Themis Street floodgates in downtown Cape Girardeau are closed.

