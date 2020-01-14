MO law enforcement group and state on different pages about release of prisoners

The State Department of Corrections and Missouri Sheriffs Association do not see eye to eye about the release of convicted felons. Executive director of the Missouri Sheriffs Association Kevin Merritt says he want laws enforced and bad department policies to stop because prisoners are being released too soon. Since July 2017, Missouri’s prison population has declined by about 8,000 inmates. Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe says prison beds should be reserved for violent, repeat offenders.

Precythe says parole practices have not changed and are being carried out in accordance with the Missouri Constitution and state law.