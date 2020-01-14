Person shot near SEMO campus

The Southeast Missourian reports that a shooting occurred yesterday afternoon about half a mile from the Southeast Missouri State University campus after an argument between occupants of two vehicles escalated to a fight in the intersection of North Henderson Avenue and Wayne Street. During the dispute, a man from each vehicle stepped into the street where one suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim began to flee as the suspect drew the weapon and was shot in the upper arm a few feet from the two vehicles. Officers are gathering further information and attempting to identify the suspect.

