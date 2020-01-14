Shots fired reported Sunday night west of Arena Park in Cape

The Southeast Missourian reports that members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated multiple reports of shots fired Sunday night west of Arena Park. Callers reported hearing them in areas near Themis Street and North Silver Springs Road, but officers were unable to locate any victims or suspects. Shell casings were recovered near the 3100 block of Wisteria Drive, but officials couldn’t confirm whether the casings were related to the shots fired or whether they were from an older incident.

