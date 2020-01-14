Thousands of Missourians still waiting for 2018 tax refunds

State Auditor Nicole Galloway is demanding answers from the Department of Revenue on the remaining delayed 2018 tax refunds. The Missouri State Auditor’s Office continues to receive complaints from taxpayers who are waiting on last year’s refunds. Since May, the State Auditor’s Office has received more than 3,000 contacts from taxpayers concerned about delays in receiving their refunds. Many of the individuals are seniors, those suffering from a disability or on a fixed income. In addition to concerns related to 2018 refunds, Auditor Galloway is seeking assurances that 2019 refunds can be processed efficiently.

