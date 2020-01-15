Lengthy sentence ordered in shooting

A Charleston man was sentenced to life in prison and another 15 years for the attempted shooting of a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer. 29-year-old Demarcus Owens charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Officer Ryan Windham attempted to make a vehicle stop in Sikeston. When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began until the suspect slid off the highway and struck a utility pole guide wire. A passenger, later identified as Owens, exited the vehicle, turned toward the officer and began firing a gun. Windham was able to return fire. Owens fled, but was later located in the bed of a truck and arrested.

