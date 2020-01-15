MO Supreme Court upholds lower court’s ruling in controversial voter ID law

In a 5-2 ruling yesterday, the Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling about the state requiring a photo ID at the polls. The high court says a Cole County Court judge was right to strike down a state requirement making voters without a photo ID sign a statement swearing they are who they say they are. The judgement says the language in the affidavit is misleading and therefore unconstitutional. Senator Jill Schupp hopes the ruling will put the longtime Republican voter ID effort to rest.

The court also says the Secretary of State’s office should not be advertising information saying a photo ID is required to vote. Left-leaning group Priorities USA sued the state arguing the statement language is confusing.