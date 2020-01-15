New member named to Southeast Missouri Food Bank Board

Human Resources Business Partner II at SoutheastHEALTH Tiara Ross has been named to the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Ross has held multiple human resource positions within SoutheastHEALTH since joining the organization in 2012. She also has been involved with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America and Leadership Cape. She replaces former board member Janey Foust who served nine years on the board. More information about SEMO Food Bank and its programs is available at semofoodbank.org

Like this: Like Loading...