Wednesday, January 15th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Iowa yoga instructor allegedly pummeled a fellow moviegoer whose use of a phone during a showing of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was purportedly responsible for “ruining the film” for the accused assailant.

Police arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Glasgow on assault and criminal mischief charges in connection with an incident last year at an Iowa City multiplex. Glasgow was released from the Johnson County jail, where he had been booked on the misdemeanor charges.

According to a criminal complaint, the Oscar-nominated film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had not even begun when Glasgow “contacted theater staff and demanded they speak to the victim about his phone usage.” Workers recalled Glasgow “telling them to take care of it or he would.”

At the conclusion of the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Glasgow allegedly approached the victim and his friend and “demanded they apologize for ruining the film for him.” While the victim was seated and “before he could react,” Glasgow began punching him in the face.