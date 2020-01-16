Court case scheduled for Poplar Bluff man on shooting incident

A Poplar Bluff man has been scheduled for a court appearance for today in relation to a shooting incident. 22-year-old Kayln Johnson is set to appear for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action charges. He has been suspected and accused of shooting Ernest Taylor in the head at a residence on Main Street on Tuesday. Johnson is reported to be a convicted felon, with previous charges on delivery of a controlled substance, and second degree burglary.

