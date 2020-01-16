Drainage work closes Cape County Route CC

Route CC, between Route C and County Road 525, in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

