Man facing charges for stolen firearm, narcotics after shooting self in arm

The Southeast Missourian reports that two felony warrants were filed Tuesday against the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound that happened on January 1st at Huddle House in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of the incident that night. An investigation revealed Zachary Patterson shot himself in the arm while parked in the restaurant’s parking lot and the firearm he used was stolen. A wallet containing meth and a time card receipt for Patterson was seized from a back room at the restaurant. Patterson was charged for stealing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

