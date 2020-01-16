Salinas-linked romaine lettuce E. coli O157:H7 outbreak and status update on investigation

The FDA, CDC and state and local partners reported on Dec. 12 that public health experts were tracking three separate outbreaks linked to romaine lettuce caused by three different strains of E. coli O157:H7. They were able to identify a common grower between each of these outbreaks in Salinas, California based on available supply chain information. The FDA is lifting the consumer advisory to avoid romaine lettuce from Salinas as the growing season for this region is over, and there is no longer a need for you to avoid it. There is also no need to avoid other produce products from Salinas. Federal health officials are declaring both multi-state romaine lettuce outbreaks over. One of the outbreaks sickened 167 people in 27 states. The other outbreak, linked to Fresh Express salad kits, sickened 10 people in five states.

