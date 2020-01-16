Women’s March in Cape, March for Life in Jackson scheduled for Saturday

Cape Girardeau’s first Women’s March is set for this Saturday at Capaha Park, and Immaculate Conception will hold a March for Life in Jackson. Seventeen speakers will present at the Capaha Park bandshell during the Women’s March rally, which will include poetry and music. This starts at 10 a.m. About 20 volunteers met in early January to plan the Cape Girardeau march. Organizers said they anticipate around 100 people to attend the event. March for Life will also begin at 10 a.m. with a rosary in the church’s sanctuary and will continue with a march into uptown Jackson. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

