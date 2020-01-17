Cape Girardeau Man Sentenced to 200 months in federal prison

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearm and meth charges. On May 8, 2019, Cape Girardeau police arrested 38-year-old Nathan Smith, Jr. for an outstanding warrant. A search incident revealed that he had approximately 55 grams of meth and a loaded revolver in his pocket. At his guilty plea hearing, Smith admitted that he intended to distribute the meth and that he possessed the firearm to help further his drug-trafficking activities. At the time of the offense, Smith was on parole following convictions for various narcotics offenses in state court.

