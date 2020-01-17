Corps of Engineers begins Phase I floodfight

The Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has initiated Phase I floodfight activities in the Cairo and Missouri areas due to high river stages. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for the Mississippi River to crest at 50 feet on the Cairo gauge this weekend. During Phase I floodfight activities, USACE personnel deploy to the field and monitor all federal flood control works including levees, flood walls and pumping stations. They also monitor rainfall amounts in the affected areas and National Weather Service forecasts to determine if further action is warranted. Seven employees from the Memphis District’s Caruthersville Area Office are currently assigned to Phase I floodfight duties.

