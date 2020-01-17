Missouri Abortion Numbers Drop Drastically in 2019 Due to New Legislative Safety Measures
The pro-life Missouri legislature over the years has worked to protect unborn children and women from the dangers of abortion. The recent reduction in abortion numbers for 2019 is a direct result of the legislative efforts. The initial numbers for 2019 abortions (Jan 1 – Nov 15) are 1,354, 54% lower than 2018. Senate Bill 5 expanded regulations on abortion in multiple statutes. The following elements of SB 5 have been key in reducing the abortion numbers:
- Abortion facilities must now have emergency plans on file with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) at all times.
- Complication reports from chemical abortion must be filed with DHSS.
- Annual, unannounced on-site inspection of abortion facilities must be done by DHSS.
Senate Bill 5 also expands the ability of the Department of Health and Senior Services to enact new regulations when the abortion industry is breaking the law and putting women at risk.