Missouri Abortion Numbers Drop Drastically in 2019 Due to New Legislative Safety Measures

The pro-life Missouri legislature over the years has worked to protect unborn children and women from the dangers of abortion. The recent reduction in abortion numbers for 2019 is a direct result of the legislative efforts. The initial numbers for 2019 abortions (Jan 1 – Nov 15) are 1,354, 54% lower than 2018. Senate Bill 5 expanded regulations on abortion in multiple statutes. The following elements of SB 5 have been key in reducing the abortion numbers:

Abortion facilities must now have emergency plans on file with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) at all times.

Complication reports from chemical abortion must be filed with DHSS.

Annual, unannounced on-site inspection of abortion facilities must be done by DHSS.

Senate Bill 5 also expands the ability of the Department of Health and Senior Services to enact new regulations when the abortion industry is breaking the law and putting women at risk.